Cops: Black Cadillac stolen from West Main Street parking lot Thursday

Riverhead Town police are investigating a stolen vehicle reported at the parking lot of a West Main Street store.

Police were notified at 6:10 p.m. Thursday that a 2014 Cadillac ATS four-door sedan was removed from the parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts at 1556 W. Main St. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The Cadillac is black with a license plate of GXF2824.

Riverhead detectives responded to the scene to investigate and police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

