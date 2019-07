Podcast brought to you by:

The Greenport Village Board decided last Thursday that it would give the owners of Claudio’s Waterfront until Monday to submit essential documentation showing it is in compliance with specific code regulations, or face potential closure.

By 1 p.m. Monday, according to village administrator Paul Pallas, all of the necessary documentation had been delivered to Village Hall.

Read this week’s cover story from The Suffolk Times.

Comments

comments