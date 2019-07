Lucharitos restaurants and Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. teamed up to host LuchaRumble Sunday.

The event featured eight matches with wrestlers from the Long Island group Fight the World Wrestling. Wrestling fans watched in awe as bodies flipped and crashed in the ring at the Peconic brewery. Fans had the chance to enjoy wrestling-themed food and drinks.

Check out photos from the event below and read more here.

Photos by Bill Landon





