Riverhead Raceway: Brigati scores two wins on one night

NASCAR Modified veteran Dave Brigati of Calverton won his first race of 2019 Saturday when he captured the annual Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77 at Riverhead Raceway. The win was the 11th of Brigati’s career. Just an hour or so before his NASCAR Modified triumph, Brigati won a 25-lap Crate Modified race.

Over the final third of the race, championship leader Kyle Soper of Manorville drew close to Brigati and at times rode the leader’s back bumper. On a few occasions, Soper tried to make a run to the inside of Brigati exiting the corners, but each time Brigati fended off the defending NASCAR Modified champion.

Soper was second and John Beatty Jr. of Merrick was third. Timmy Solomito and John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville completed the top five.

In the Crate Modified race, former two-time champion Brigati scored his division-leading 11th career win and first of 2019. Terry Stiles of Rocky Point had a solid race, finishing second. Peter Bertuccio of Bohemia placed third.

Chris Turbush of Wading River derailed Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead in a 25-lap Late Model event, taking his second win of the season and 14th of his career. McDermott and Slepian of Dix Hills were second and third.

Reigning Blunderbust champion Jack Handley Jr. of Medford picked up his third win from his fifth start of the season in a 20-lapper. Handley nailed down his 32nd career victory. Tom Pickerell of Huntington was the runner-up. Bill Wegmann Sr. of North Bellmore took third.

After enjoying his first career Legend Race Car victory on July 6, veteran Ray Fitzgerald ended the month the same way he started it, with another 20-lap win. Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches was second, with Eric Hersey of Commack third.

A 15-lap Vintage All Stars event saw Solomito drive to victory. Tony Ferrante Jr. of New Hyde Park came in second and Jimmy Reed of Central Islip was third.

Phil LaManna of Smithtown has quickly become the driver to beat in Truck Enduro racing as he not only won, but dominated a 40-lap affair. Second-place Gary Voight and third-place Bobby Pease Sr., both of Medford, tried to stay close.

Comments

comments