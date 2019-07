Frank Hernandez Jr. of Wading River died July 26. He was 80.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, July 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

The funeral home assisted the family with a private cremation.

Comments

comments