John Bartosiewicz, formerly of Jamesport, died July 25 in Texas. He was 95.

He was born Feb. 8, 1924, to Emilia and John Bartosiewicz in Brooklyn.

Mr. Bartosiewicz made a career with the New York Police Department. He was a member of the Riverhead Polish Independence Club, Riverhead Moose Lodge and enjoyed fishing and art.

He was predeceased by his wife, Emily, in 2001. He is survived by his son, John, and his daughter, Briget Bell, both of Texas; his grandchildren, Ricky, Matthew, Amy and Amanda; and seven great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

