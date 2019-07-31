Police search for suspects in stolen pocketbook case

Riverhead Town police detectives and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify four people who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet in Riverhead in June.

Police said a woman’s wallet was stolen from her pocketbook at Walmart on June 24 around 10 a.m.

Later that day, three men and a woman used her credit card to make purchases at Best Buy, Game Stop, Staples and Bed Bath & Beyond in Riverhead, according to a press release.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to 274637 or online at tipsubmit.com. All calls and messages will be kept confidential.

Comments

comments