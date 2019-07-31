Three people injured in head-on crash on Sound Avenue

One driver was trapped inside his vehicle following a two-car collision that left two others injured on Sound Avenue in Riverhead Wednesday morning, town police said.

The head-on crash occurred at the Manor Lane intersection shortly after 10:30 a.m. when a maroon Toyota Prius and grey Hyundai collided. Police said the Toyota was traveling westbound and the Hyundai Elantra was heading eastbound, but declined to elaborate on the cause of the crash.

Members of the Jamesport Fire Department worked to free the adult male driver of the Hyundai, who remained in the vehicle for about 20 minutes after the collision. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The male driver of the Toyota and a female passenger were also taken via ambulance to PBMC for treatment of injuries.

Sound Avenue was closed in both directions following the crash, but was expected to reopen before 11:30 a.m..

Members of the Mattituck Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Caption: Police and fire personnel at the scene of Wednesday’s crash. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

