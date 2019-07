Jadwiga Suchta of Riverhead died July 30. She was 87.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Aug. 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

