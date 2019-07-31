Robert J. Fraser Jr. of Florida, formerly of Riverhead, died July 26 at age 75.

He was the beloved husband of Valerie Fraser; the loving father of Theresa, Deborah (Todd) Mouzakes and the late Robert III; the adored grandfather of Carrie Ann, Colleen, Nicholas, Melissa and Steven; and the dear brother of Alice (Joe) Tame, the late Kenneth and the late Jean Sterger.

Robert was known to be a builder of anything — you name it, he built it. He built the car in his garage. He also was a scuba diver and a wreck diver.

Visitors will be received Friday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service will take place Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at Baiting Hollow Cemetery, followed by interment.

