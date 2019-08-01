Real Estate Transfers: August 1, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 10-16, 2019.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Quinn, M by Referee to Cawley, Laura, 2492 Sound Ave (600-40-2-8), (R), $222,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Zhodzishsky, S to Northfork Gems LLC, 356-35 Oakleigh Ave (600-40.1-1-35), (R), $315,000

• Wiedemann, D & L to Swanson, Stephen, 4015 The Fairway (600-40.3-1-15), (R), $410,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Deutsch, G & J to Cohen, Johnn, 2460 Shipyard Ln, #5B (1000-38.2-2-3), (C), $845,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Loebs, S to 17 Enterprise Zone Drive, 17 Enterprise Zone Dr (900-141-1-9.23), (V), $500,000

• Galifianakis by Referee to Secretary Veterans Affairs, Officer of USA, 15 Pebble Way (900-142-1-1.28), (R), $270,979

• Five C’s Realty Corp to Palma, Dina, 22 Maple Ave (900-144-2-74), (R), $165,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Marotto, D & Zavatto, A to Katsimatides, Anthoula, 335 Sterling Pl (1000-34-3-26), (R), $510,000

• Finne, H & K to Dalton Studios LLC, 63 Washington Ave (1001-2-1-3), (R), $245,000

• Stroup, D to VLAMITSA LLC, Fourth Ave (1001-4-8-18.1), (R), $415,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Wills, J by Executors to Wright, Richard, 390 Wavecrest Ln (1000-100-3-4), (R), $470,000

• Savino, M & D Trusts to Rogove, Jordan, 1945 Bayview Ave (1000-106-6-37), (R), $950,000

• Reyburn, D by Referee to Wilmington Savings Fund, 525 Village Ln (1000-114-6-8), (R), $385,000

• Aiello, M by Devisees to D’Auria, Niel, 445 Bay Ave (1000-143-4-1), (R), $465,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Tanzi, V & L to Ferrante, Christian, 150 Shore Ln (1000-86-1-4.15), (R), $1,110,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Barth, M & Pandolfo, B to Zacharski, Steven, 703 Herricks Ln (600-9-2-6.6), (R), $877,000

• Robertson, S to Moos, Kevin, 24 Constable Dr (600-81-1-25.29), (R), $360,000

• Langhorne, J & Smith, S to Zikeli, Daniel, 1064 Middle Rd (600-81-3-26), (R), $295,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Siller, G & V to Smith, Brandon, 158 N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-54.1), (R), $850,000

• Adler, L & P to 9 North Menantic Road LLC, 9 N Menantic Rd (700-18-2-21), (R), $2,600,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Tortorici-Catala Trst to Czartosieski, Christopher, 2250 Mill Creek Dr (1000-51-6-5), (R), $500,000

• C & L Realty Inc to 61600 Main Road LLC, 61600 Route 25 (1000-56-6-3.4), (C), $2,870,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Zaluski, M & T to Alotta, Kevin, 110 Long Pond Rd (600-95-2-1.5), (R), $427,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

