Real Estate Transfers: August 8, 2019

dated June 17-23, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• King, E to Russo, Angelo, 19 Fox Trail Ct (600-21-2-15.19), (R), $535,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• HSBC Bank USA NA to 147 Hawthorne Street LLC, 16 Edwards Ave (600-137-3-2), (R), $257,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development to Aylward, Patricia, Harvest Pointe, Home #7 (1000-102.1-1-7), (R), $687,740

• Rimor Development LLC to Steigerwald, Anthony, Harvest Pointe, Home #16 (1000-102.1-1-16), (R), $697,780

• Rimor Development LLC to Werthessen, John, Harvest Pointe, Home #82 (1000-102.1-1-50), (R), $815,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Profeta, J &L by Executor to Causeway East LLC, 16597 & 16505 Rt 25 & 014014 (1000-23-1-14.13), (R), $2,800,000

• Power, B Trust to Von Hubertz Revoc Trust, James, 2460 Shipyard Ln, Unit 5F (1000-38.2-2-7), (C), $875,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Simonds, S to Burnham, R. Bradford, Row Off Peninsula Rd (1000-10-3-8.2), (V), $350,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Thomas, J by Referee to Wells Fargo Bank National, 131 Suffolk Ave (900-142-3-48), (R), $343,852

• Dwyer, J by Admr to Skop, Michael, 917 Pleasure Dr (900-200-1-22), (R), $460,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kopp, J Trust to Calkins, Patrick, 76325 Route 25 (1000-48-1-1), (R), $430,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Grim, E & C to Torkelsen, Stephen, 62 Dune Dr (600-2.1-2-62), (R), $2,050,000

• Romano, P & D to Wisniewski, Robert, 53 6th St (600-91-1-6), (R), $450,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Levine, M by Executors to A & E TLC LLC, 710 Naugles Dr (1000-99-5-12.3), (R), $650,000

• Drum, M by Executors to Modern Age Home Builders, 260 Reeve Rd (1000-100-3-15.1), (V), $250,000

• Faraone III, V & V to King Jr, Stephen, 4550 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-17-2.2), (R), $559,000

• Ryan, J Trust to Israel, Lee, 2280 Laurel Way (1000-121-4-26), (R), $725,000

• Wilsberg, E by Distrbs to Strong’s Marine Inc, Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-4-46), (V), $65,000

• MTGLQ Investors LP to Mello, Chad, 11875 Route 25 (1000-141-4-39.3), (R), $315,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Cassidy-Gardner LLC to 925 Youngs Road LLC, 925 Youngs Rd (1000-18-1-4), (R), $950,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 30 Hill Drive LLC to 76 Sound Avenue LLC, 190 Park Rd (600-13-5-1), (R), $247,000

• Concannon, D to Bruinsma Sr, James, 58 Linda Ln W (600-16-1-21.1), (R), $715,000

• Ross Jr, J & J to Bekiesz, Christopher, 9 Buckskin Ln (600-64-2-7.32), (R), $450,000

• Reardon, M Trust to Troop, Barbara, 1504 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.1-1-8.1), (R), $350,000

• Wilmington Savings Fnd to Lopez, Waldema, 192 Ellen St (600-65-1-29.26), (R), $376,400

• Peters, C to Ryan, Joan, 135 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-135), (R), $440,000

• Pike, D & Eyre, L to Martinez, Jose, 130 Ostrander Ave (600-129-3-30.1), (C), $225,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Varney, F by Executor to Cohen, Andrew, 14 Bay Shore Dr (700-22-1-99), (R), $990,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Hawkins Family Trust to Kober, Maria, 25 Doug Ln (600-91-3-10.2), (R), $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Demain, S & Nunez Demain to Palminteri, Melchiore, 14085 Soundview Ave (1000-54-2-1), (R), $583,500

• Kollen Jr, J & S to Glantzman, Gabriel, 1205 Tuthill Rd Ext (1000-55-6-15.52), (R), $538,000

• Orgass, J & C to Barkley, Charles, 1055 Old Shipyard Rd (1000-64-5-22), (R), $465,000

• Papot, C by Referee to Federal National Mortgage Assoc, 405 Private Rd #31 (1000-77-3-26), (R), $504,151

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Azzopardi, R to Watson-Boone, Jullet, 11 Long View Rd (600-32-1-10.2), (R), $510,000

• Peters, D to Tramontana, Thomas, 6 Wildwood Rd (600-33-5-54), (R), $210,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

