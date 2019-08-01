Zofia Czaplak of Riverhead died July 31. She was 92.

She was born Nov. 28, 1926, in Poland.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, humor and loved her grandchildren, her family said.

She is survived by her children Boedan Czaplak of Poland, Danuta Czaplak, Ryszard Czaplak, Andrzes Czaplak, Teresa Duda and Malgorzata Osiniak, all of Riverhead; her brothers and sisters, who reside in Poland; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitors will be received Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

