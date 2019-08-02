Cops: Two men arrested after knifepoint robbery

Two men were arrested following an afternoon robbery Thursday when they allegedly beat up a victim at knifepoint to steal a backpack with a cell phone and other items, according to Riverhead Town police.

Steven Durham, 36, who is homeless and Timothy Hardge, 32, of Riverhead were both charged with felony first degree robbery Thursday, police said.

Police responded to Grangebel Park at about 2:15 p.m. after a call from the victim who stated he had just been robbed at knifepoint. Police located the suspects at the bust stop at the Riverhead County Center. The suspects were identified by the victim and arrested by police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 631-727-4500.

Mr. Durham and Mr. Hardge were held for a morning arraignment.

