See the Perseid Meteor Shower at Wildwood State Park

The Perseid Meteor Shower will soon light up the night sky over Long Island.

This year, viewers can expect to see 60 meteors per hour at its peak. Count for yourself at the main parking lot at Wildwood State Park. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced that the 767-acre Wading River park would stay open late for people to catch the show.

The park will be open the evening of Monday, Aug. 12 and peak viewing times are predawn on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

There will be no charge and normal stargazing permit will not be required, however, viewers must remain near their vehicle, the parks department stated in a press release. According to state officials, binoculars are not necessary. The action will be toward the northeast.

The hours at Jones Beach State Park, Sunken Meadow State Park and Montauk Point State Park are also extended to give people the chance to see the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Wildwood State Park is located at 790 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River

