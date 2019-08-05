Daily Update: Moratorium could be extended, Cardboard Boat Race to return

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 5:
NEWS
Public hearing set on proposal to extend moratorium in Mattituck
Town considers upgrading more street lights with LED bulbs
$50K grant to go toward repairs at Peconic Lane Community Center
Cardboard Boat Race returns to Riverhead Saturday
Sharing his story of a daring rescue at sea 64 years later
SPORTS
Girls Soccer: Defense does it for unbeaten SWR
NORTHFORKER
Bloom Collective offers fresh bouquets locally grown in Southold
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 65. You can expect similar weather all weekend long.