Daily Update: Moratorium could be extended, Cardboard Boat Race to return

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 5:

NEWS

Public hearing set on proposal to extend moratorium in Mattituck

Town considers upgrading more street lights with LED bulbs

$50K grant to go toward repairs at Peconic Lane Community Center

Cardboard Boat Race returns to Riverhead Saturday

Sharing his story of a daring rescue at sea 64 years later

SPORTS

Girls Soccer: Defense does it for unbeaten SWR

NORTHFORKER

Bloom Collective offers fresh bouquets locally grown in Southold

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 65. You can expect similar weather all weekend long.

