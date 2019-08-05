It is with the heaviest of hearts but warmest of memories that we share the news of the passing of our most beloved mother and Granma, our beautiful Flora Duerschmidt Flanagan. She died Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 88.

Flora was born in Milford, N.H., April 30, 1930, to Elizabeth and Rudolph Duerschmidt.

During the Depression Flora and her family (sisters Doris, Alice, Jane and Helen; and brothers Rudy and Jack) moved to Riverhead. Flora graduated from Riverhead High School in 1948.

Flora was married for over 25 years to Walter J. Flanagan, former Town of Riverhead receiver of taxes and retired Riverhead Police sergeant, before his passing in November 1981. Together they raised a close and loving family of a son and three daughters (Michael, Patricia, Erin and Kathleen) in their much loved home in Riverhead.

Prior to retiring to the Jupiter, Fla., area to be near her relocating and expanding family, Flora managed the book department at McCabe’s on Main Street in Riverhead, was a stockbroker at Cowan and Company in Southampton and worked in her younger years at LILCO. But the position Flora found the greatest joy in was teaching reading to middle school-aged children in the Riverhead public school system.

With a regal bearing and a beauty she maintained all her 88 years, Flora was the embodiment of a loving, supportive, empowering mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend — filled with wisdom, strength, independence, kindness and grace. She adored her children and grandchildren and gifted them years of her unconditional love, guidance and support.

A gifted artist, Flora inspired in those she met, a deep appreciation of the beauty in nature — from skies to waterways, to various colors and shading, Flora shared her awe in the beauty she saw in her surroundings every day. She also inspired her family with her acceptance, tolerance, and appreciation of all people and regularly brought joy with her gentleness, playfulness and adoration for children, and her treasured puppy, Flynn.

Flora’s entire family is grateful for the blessing of having her influence in our lives. She leaves her beloved family with memories of her beautiful spirit; inspiration from words of wisdom that will long be echoed and passed on through generations; and snapshots of too many shared beautiful moments and experiences to count.

She is survived by her children, Michael Flanagan, Patricia Burrows, Erin (Flanagan) and Mark Schimpf, and Kathleen (Flanagan) and Steven Grangard. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jordan (Jordan Spoon) Grangard, Gabriella “Bria” Grangard, Colin Schimpf and Scott Schimpf; her sister, Helen Cronin of Connecticut; her family through marriage, Douglass and Shirley Grangard; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

At her request, Flora will be cremated and her ashes interred alongside her husband at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead in a graveside memorial Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m.

As a lover of reading and believer in children’s literacy, the family requests that those wishing to honor Flora’s memory consider a tribute donation in Flora Flanagan’s memory to the Riverhead Free Library or Literacy Suffolk.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments