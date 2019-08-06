Harriot E. Kollhopp of Riverhead died Aug. 6 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 82.She was born April 7, 1937, to Charles and Harriot Botts.

Ms. Kollhopp graduated from Eastport High School and worked as a receptionist for Wells Fargo in Southampton.

Predeceased by her husband, Fred, she is survived by her sister, Ann P. Barry of Southampton.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Aug. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Funeral services will take place Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

