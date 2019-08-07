Town Board fills vacancies for water district, building department

The Riverhead Town Board on Tuesday filled several key positions that have been vacant in recent months.

Mark Viseckas was appointed to head the building department, a position that had been vacant since Chief Building Inspector Brad Hammond left to take a similar post in Westhampton Beach Village in April.

Mr. Viseckas will take the title of senior building inspector, for an annual salary of $85,873. He is currently a senior building inspector in Southampton Town.

Also hired was Frank Mancini to the position of water district superintendent. He fills the void left by the July 2 retirement of Mark Conklin, who agreed to stay on a per-hour basis until the town filled the position. He had worked for the water district for nearly 40 years, including four as superintendent.

Mr. Mancini will start Aug. 26.

Mr. Mancini is a water systems supervisor in Brookhaven National Laboratory and will start at an annual salary of $150,000. He has passed the test for water district superintendent and has a certification for a type 1B treatment facility, which is needed in Riverhead, according to Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

Assistant Water District Superintendent Tom Kruger, who was not on the civil list and helped the position provisionally, will stay in place until the end of August, when he will step down to the position of senior plant operator. The town will search for an assistant water district superintendent, Ms. Jens-Smith said.

The Town Board also appointed a new Town Board coordinator. Kristen Hunt will fill the position left by the recent resignation of Karen Levasseur. The position has an annual salary of $40,000 for a 35-hour week.

