Additional security cameras to be located on Railroad Avenue, Grangebel Park

The Riverhead Town Board voted Tuesday to spend $36,000 from a Community Benefit Agreement with a solar energy company to install security cameras and implement technology upgrades at the Riverhead police department.

The cameras will be located on Railroad Avenue and in Grangebel Park, and police will be able to monitor the video feed from headquarters. Cameras are also planned for other downtown locations in the future.

The Community Benefit Agreement is connected to sPower Solar’s “Riverhead I” solar panel project, which stretches south from 4153 Middle Country Road in Calverton to the former Calverton Links golf course property and then crosses to the east side of Edwards Avenue, where it ties in with an existing sPower installation.

Under the agreement, approved in May, sPower will pay the town $1.05 million, of which $300,000 will be allocated to promotion and protection of agriculture and open space; $300,000 will go to an environmental initiative; $300,000 will go to a community health and welfare initiative; and $150,000 will go toward the advancement and promotion of an education and employment initiative.

The town had already allocated $160,379 for the camera project but was short by $36,000.

“It’s a good step forward in making everyone feel safe,” Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said.

