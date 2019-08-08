Daily Update: Upgraded charges in one fatal crash, sentencing in another



The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, August 8:

NEWS

Mattituck man pleads not guilty to upgraded charges from hit-and-run crash

Driver in crash that killed Riverhead family sentenced to 27 years in prison

Southold gas station plans amended to decrease overall size

Column: Shark sightings are something to celebrate

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 82 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a thirty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., and another chance for storms before midnight.

Cloudy skies are expected tonight with a low around 67.

Comments

comments