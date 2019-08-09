Holiday Light Show in Calverton can move forward

A Holiday Light Show that the Riverhead Town Board rejected in July got a reprieve and was approved by board members Tuesday.

The Holiday Light Show, one of several events that have taken place at Long Island Sports Park in Calverton, was first held last year and drew praise from town officials.

In July, however, officials noted that there were structures standing in wetlands on the property that the applicants were supposed to have removed and that a fence had not yet been installed around a wetlands area.

This week, town officials said the fence has been erected and the project no longer affects the wetlands on the site since the structures were removed.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the event. It will run from Nov. 21 through Dec. 31. The hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Friday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Long Island Sports Park is located at 149 Edwards Avenue.

