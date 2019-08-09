Daily Update: Police chiefs discussing traffic issues, park staying open for meteor shower

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 9:

NEWS

Police chiefs to meet with state DOT officials to discuss traffic remedies

See the Perseid Meteor Shower at Wildwood State Park

Additional security cameras to be located on Railroad Avenue, Grangebel Park

Holiday Light Show in Calverton can move forward

Subdivision plan in Mattituck takes step forward

Police investigating fire that damaged two sheds at Breeze Hill Farm

NORTHFORKER

TV stars Kelsey Grammer, Constance Wu to be honored at North Fork TV Festival

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61. The high temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s this weekend with clear, sunny skies.

