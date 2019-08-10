Riverhead Blotter: Attempted burglary at church leads to arrest

A Shirley man was arrested at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead Monday for petit larceny, criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools, according to Riverhead Town police.

Around 9:30 p.m., Shannon Moore, 47, was allegedly found at the Pulaski Street location with church materials, including books and donation envelopes; burglar’s tools, including a blue and black crowbar, a small knife and latex gloves; and miscellaneous materials, including $15 cash, a flash drive, a state driver’s license and leafy green plant material, reports said.

The incident was allegedly reported by a church priest. Additional information regarding the incident was not immediately available and it is unclear if Mr. Moore entered the church illegally.

Mr. Moore was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors.

• Sarah Wysocki, 36, of Riverhead was arrested early Saturday morning for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said.

Ms. Wysocki was pulled over on Manor Road in Calverton around 2:30 a.m. after she failed to use a turn signal, reports said. She was found driving an unregistered vehicle without a license.

Ms. Wysocki was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and violations for driving without a license and registration, and making an unsafe turn without a signal.

• An employee of The Thirsty Cellar in Wading River was arrested Wednesday afternoon for selling alcohol to a minor, reports said.

Long Tao Lin, 41, of Ridge was allegedly found selling a 750 milliliter bottle of RumChata to a 20-year-old police agent during a state SLA compliance check, reports said. The incident was also caught on tape.

Mr. Tao Lin was arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor. He was taken into custody, processed and released with a return ticket.

• Roughly 75 people fled police near Iron Pier Beach last Thursday evening following a town code violation, police reports said.

Around 11 p.m., police received a complaint of a town code violation on the west side of the Iron Pier Beach parking lot. The caller stated that a large group of subjects were smashing glass bottles on the ground.

When police arrived, the group dispersed: Roughly 25 vehicles took off and numerous subjects fled south on foot toward Pier Avenue, reports said. Police were unable to safely stop vehicles to enforce parking regulations due to the size of the group, reports said. Reports said the parking lot was littered with broken glass.

The Riverhead Highway Department was notified to clean the parking lot and responded Friday, making the area safe for traffic, reports said. No further action was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a fire outside the Riverhead Target last Wednesday, police reports said.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., police received a report of a small mulch fire in the Target parking lot on Route 58. The Riverhead Fire Department responded to the call and extinguished the fire.

The store owner was notified of the incident. No further action was taken by police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

