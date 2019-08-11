Southampton Blotter: Woman scammed out of $600 by Instagram user

Myn Soloranzo-Soto, 21, of Riverhead was arrested around 2:12 p.m. last Monday near Riverleigh Avenue and Pine Street in Riverside for alcohol-related aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and for operating an unregistered vehicle in addition to three traffic violations, according to Southampton Town police.

• Carlos Marquez Reyes of Mastic was arrested around 4:34 p.m. last Tuesday in Northampton for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with missing or improperly displayed license plates, an equipment violation, and with operating his vehicle without a license, according to reports.

• Seelena O’Connell, 54, of Flanders was arrested around 1:36 p.m. Friday on charges of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, near Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton. Police records show she attempted to steal $227.52 worth of consumable goods from a grocery store.

• A Riverhead man who admitted to police he was in possession of marijuana was arrested after providing a false name to officers Saturday afternoon on Flanders Road in Riverside, according to reports.

Tarell Holloway, 30, was arrested around 3:04 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor false personation. He was also carrying a Visa credit card that did not belong to him, police said. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

• A Flanders woman reported to police around 5:56 p.m. Friday that she wired $600 from her Bethpage Federal Credit Union account last Tuesday to a woman she had been communicating with via Instagram about purchasing a Yorkshire terrier. The woman said the Instagram user, who claimed she lived in Tallahassee, Fla., went by the handle @lashay.the.goddess and said she would ship the puppy to the Flanders woman. The Flanders woman said she spoke to the Florida woman two days later and was told that she would be able to pick the dog up from MacArthur Airport the following day. When she logged into her Instagram account the next morning, she said, the woman had blocked her and all of their conversations had been deleted. She told police she tried to message and call the woman via Instagram, but did not receive a response.

The victim filed a police report and notified her bank of the incident.

• A Brooklyn woman told police around 7:35 p.m. last Wednesday that her vehicle, parked on Flanders Road in Riverside, had been keyed intentionally on the driver’s side, causing over $250 worth of damage. The woman said she did not have issues with anyone and did not see anyone near her vehicle. An investigation is underway, police said.

• Around 8:33 p.m. last Wednesday, a Flanders woman reported that during the overnight hours of July 30-31, an unknown person stole her $150 black and green Shimano 700 bicycle from her yard. Police canvassed the area with no results.

• A Riverhead woman contacted police around 4:40 p.m. Friday to report that $100 Adidas gym bag with gym clothes inside and $300 worth of stereo equipment, including an iPhone charger, had been taken from her vehicle parked overnight on Ludlam Avenue in Riverside. Police did not find any witnesses, but have recommended extra patrol of the area.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments