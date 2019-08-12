The Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic Riverfront: Photos

The popular Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race once again drew hundreds to the Peconic Riverfront Saturday to watch paddlers battle it out in festive makeshift vessels.
There were five races this year, including the Youth Regatta and the The Supervisor’s Cup— a showdown between Riverhead supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and Southampton supervisor Jay Schneiderman. That race ended in a tie with Mr. Schneiderman stating,
“We share the Peconic River, so it’s right that we share the trophy as well.”
The prize for Most Creative went to “The League of Awesome Cardboard Boat Builders’” Batmobile while “The Crazy Coconut” won for Best Constructed.
Other winners included “Hankie Pooh!” for the Spirit Award, the “LEGO Express” for Best Captain and
“Jukebox Hero” for Commanders Choice.
See more photos of the event by Elizabeth Wagner below:
Carolina Araya of Ronkonkama and Christian Geraldo of Patchogue with Moe’s Southwest Grill’s Moetion in the Ocean 2. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
The League of Awesome Cardboard Boat Builders (Most Creative winner): Ross Cummings of Riverhead, Candy Paparo of Calverton, Matthew Spitz of Riverhead, Lauren Sisson of Mattituck, Nora Catlin of Riverhead, Chris McHugh of Riverhead, Theresa Masin of Flanders, Chris Paparo of Calverton, Katrina Lovett of Riverhead, Jeannine Vestuto of Eastport, Amanda Lovett of Flanders, Mark Sisson of Mattituck. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Jukebox Hero (Commander’s Choice winner): Alex Matwey of Riverhead, Madison Stromski of Jamesport, Cora Purcell of Riverhead, Brianna Marichal of Riverhead, and Kate Foley of Riverhead. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
The 10 and under hula hoop contest. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Antoinetta Schultheiss, age 7, of St. James, won the 10 and under contest. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Madison Stromski of Jamesport wins the 10+ hula hoop contest. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
The Riverhead Youth Regatta (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith races Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in the Supervisor’s Cup. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith with Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Zebrats in the Riverhead Youth Regatta. (Elizabeth Wagner)
Amanda DeArmitt of Aquebogue, captaining the boat constructed by Riverhead Girl Scout troop 220, wins the Riverhead Yacht Club race for the third year in a row. (Elizabeth Wagner)
Brooke of the Long Island Aquarium captains the Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat for the Long Island Aquarium. (Elizabeth Wagner)
Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman share the Supervisor’s Cup trophy. (Elizabeth Wagner)
The Grand National Regatta. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Trycanit, paddled by Wading River’s Sound Shore Club: Jay Simunovich, Linda Simunovich, Sami Simunovich, and Luke Eberlein (winner, Grand National Regatta 3rd). (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
The League of Awesome Cardboard Boat Builders (winner, Spirit Award). (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
The Batmobile (winner, Most Creative). (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Riverhead Youth Regatta winners: Beach Bros (3rd), Jaws (1st), and Zebrats (2nd). (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Grand National Regatta: 2nd Zebrats, 3rd Trycanit, 1st SS Tape. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Best Constructed: The Crazy Coconut (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
