The Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic Riverfront: Photos

The popular Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race once again drew hundreds to the Peconic Riverfront Saturday to watch paddlers battle it out in festive makeshift vessels.

There were five races this year, including the Youth Regatta and the The Supervisor’s Cup— a showdown between Riverhead supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and Southampton supervisor Jay Schneiderman. That race ended in a tie with Mr. Schneiderman stating,

“We share the Peconic River, so it’s right that we share the trophy as well.”

The prize for Most Creative went to “The League of Awesome Cardboard Boat Builders’” Batmobile while “The Crazy Coconut” won for Best Constructed.

Other winners included “Hankie Pooh!” for the Spirit Award, the “LEGO Express” for Best Captain and

“Jukebox Hero” for Commanders Choice.

See more photos of the event by Elizabeth Wagner below:

Comments

comments