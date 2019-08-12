William Conklin of Riverhead died Aug. 10. He was 87.

He was born Feb. 23, 1932, to Helen (Laux) and Duane V. Conklin in Greenport.

Mr. Conklin attended Riverhead High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was the owner of Long Island Ice and Fuel Corp. and served as chief and commissioner of Riverhead Fire Department, which he was a member of for 60 years. Family members said he enjoyed polka music, Iron Men and softball.

Mr. Conklin was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Nedos) Conklin. He is survived by his daughters, Candee Bouchard and Kelly Conklin Penwell; his sons, Kyle and Chris Conklin; his domestic partner, Fran Alec; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitors will be received Monday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Operation International and Riverhead Fire Department.

Comments

comments