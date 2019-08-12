Anthony J. Kahn of Calverton died Aug. 7 at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola. He was 74.

Born in Greenport Nov. 19, 1944, Tony was the son of Amos and Mary (Pelis) Kahn. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1963.

At age 11, Tony started working for Mr. Brown at Calverton Deli. He delivered milk for Enstine’s Dairy, worked for Eastern Welding and later for Tuthill Petroleum. He bought Hackal Fuel from Robert Hackal, changing the name to Calverton Fuel. Ten years later he sold the business to Hodun’s. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years, 26 of them at the Calverton post office. He retired in 2003.

Tony spent the last 16 years of his life working at Windy Acres Farm in Calverton as a “do anything needed” helper. He was a great “do it yourselfer” who loved helping his family. He also loved cars, and was a Corvette buff.

Tony was a loving partner to Deborah Lewin for 29 years; a wonderful father figure to Diana, Laura and Trisha Yakaboski and Davi (Richard) Shore. He was a dedicated “Granpy” to DJ Chandler, David Funfgeld, Braeden and Kiehley Mulligan, Tanner Scott and Richard Shore. He will be missed by his special cousin, Barbara Anderson, and many other cousins and friends as well.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place there at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

