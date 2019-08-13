Martha L. Harris of Riverhead died Aug. 11. She was 81.

She was born Dec. 28, 1937, to Sadie and Edward Carter in Bay Shore, N.Y.

Ms. Harris made a career as a factory worker at Tru Tech in Riverhead and enjoyed going to church.

Predeceased by her husband, William Harris, in 1986, she is survived by nieces Donna Benanti of Riverhead and Marian Romero of Mastic; nephew John Hubbard of Islip; and friend and caretaker Bessie Sanders of Riverhead.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, where a service will take place at 11 a.m.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

