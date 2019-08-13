Lois L. Dunne, a lifelong Southold resident, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was 77 years old.

She was born June 25, 1942 in Flushing, N.Y., to Josephine (Pulese) and Alvin W. Lemmo.

She graduated from Southold High School with the class of 1960. After high school, she went on to attain her bachelor’s degree in English from Adelphi University in 1964 and then her master’s plus degree from Stony Brook University.

Lois was a member of New York State United Teachers, a past president of the Southold School PTA and a past president of the Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association. She was also a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. She worked as an English teacher for Mattituck-Cutchogue High School for 30 years.

Lois is survived by her four children Lauren Dunne Paladino, Daniel Joseph Dunne (Donna), Jennifer Dunne Riley (Tom) and Joseph Patrick Dunne; eight grandchildren Richard Paladino, Krista Paladino, Katelyn Dunne Browne, Jessica Dunne Morris, Reese Victoria Dunne, Thomas J. Riley, Meghan E. Riley and Morgan L. Dunne; three great-grandchildren Mason Browne, Marley Browne and Maverick Browne; brother, Ronald Lemmo; cousin, Mary Alice Pulese Gilchrist; and her daughter Alicia Spidel.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where prayer services will be conducted at 4:30 p.m., officiated by Father Richard Hoerning.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments