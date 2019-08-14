Daily Update: Arson investigation launched into boat fires, blighted properties face penalties

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 14:

NEWS

Four boats destroyed during overnight fire at Mattituck marina

Southold Town Police Department awarded grant for new boat

Hearings set on pair of blighted West Main Street properties

That’s amore: Michelangelo opens fourth location in Riverhead

COLUMNS

Road construction worker spreads joy, one wave at a time

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: SWR commitment yields summer league title

NORTHFORKER

Croteaux Vineyards reopens its Southold tasting room

WEATHER

Tuesday’s rain is expected to subside today though there’s still a chance of some morning showers.

Expect the rest of the day to be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.

Comments

comments