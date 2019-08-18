Southampton Blotter: Stolen cellphone and lasagna at 7-Eleven

Southampton Town police arrested a 42-year-old East Quogue man for stealing a cellphone from the 7-Eleven in Flanders Saturday around 10 a.m.

According to police, David Warner stole the phone Aug. 7. He was arrested at his residence and is facing a felony fourth-degree grand larceny charge.

• A Deer Park woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside Friday.

Southampton police stopped Sarah Wysocki near Vail Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for inadequate tail and license plate lights when an officer discovered her license had been suspended on three or more separate dates.

She was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, police said.

• Troy Smolen, 52, of Riverhead was arrested after he allegedly stole two packages of lasagna and two beers from a 7-Eleven in Hampton Bays Friday evening.

When confronted by an employee, Mr. Smolen allegedly hit them in the mouth and said, “I know what time you get off, when I see you in the parking lot, I’m going to kill you,” according to a police report.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and a harassment violation, officials said.

• Jalen Shelby, 26, of Riverhead was arrested Friday after police observed he was driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Michael Martinez, 21, of Flanders was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop in Riverside Friday around 2 a.m.

• Southampton Town police responded to a report of a dispute at 7-Eleven in Flanders last Thursday around 9:42 p.m.

According to police records, a verbal dispute began between two Flanders men at the Shamrock gas station on Flanders Road. One man followed the other to the convenience store, where the offender, a 21-year-old, took out an object and damaged the rear passenger side door of the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Police arrived and the men agreed to resolve the damage between themselves and no charges were filed, officials noted.

• Edwin Garcia-Guzman, 29, of Flanders was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated last Wednesday on Flanders Road around 7:15 p.m., according to police reports.

• A 20-year-old Flanders man called Southampton police last Tuesday to report that he had been scammed out of $800 by someone he met on Instagram.

According to a police report, he would not elaborate further on the transaction, but told police that he later received a text from someone claiming to be with the FBI, stating they had a warrant and would arrest him unless he provided his bank information.

Police advised the man to block the phone numbers and notify his bank and credit bureau.

• A Mount Vernon man was arrested for driving drunk in Flanders last Monday around 2 a.m.

Southampton police said Wilson Izquierdo-Portill was stopped on Flanders Road after he allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic while exiting the USA gas station.

During a traffic stop, he was found to be intoxicated and charged with misdemeanor DWI, police said.

• Corey Shepherd, 25, of Flanders was arrested by New York State police for DWI on Flanders Road July 27 around 2:30 a.m., police said in a press release.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

