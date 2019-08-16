Robert V. Zeluff of Riverhead died Aug. 15. He was 78.

He was born July 17, 1941, to Martha Heinemann and Irvin Zeluff in Jackson Heights, N.Y.

Mr. Zeluff was a retired sheriff dispatcher and served as a volunteer firefighter for Hampton Bays Fire Department for over 36 years. He worked at the Boardy Barn for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Rheel); his children- Wendy (David) Alberti and Rob (Marla); and his grandchildren Danielle, Amari, Eli and the late Melanie.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Riverhead followed by a private Cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to A Walk to Emmaus and Kent Animal Shelter.

Comments

comments