Obituaries

Robert V. Zeluff

by |
08/16/2019 12:15 PM |
No Comments

Robert V. Zeluff of Riverhead died Aug. 15. He was 78.

He was born July 17, 1941, to Martha Heinemann and Irvin Zeluff in Jackson Heights, N.Y.

Mr. Zeluff was a retired sheriff dispatcher and served as a volunteer firefighter for Hampton Bays Fire Department for over 36 years. He worked at the Boardy Barn for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Rheel); his children- Wendy (David) Alberti and Rob (Marla); and his grandchildren Danielle, Amari, Eli and the late Melanie.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Riverhead followed by a private Cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to A Walk to Emmaus and Kent Animal Shelter.

Comments

comments
,