Nancy G. Gassert of Riverhead died Aug. 15. She was 74.

Visitors will be received Monday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead followed by a private interment.

Memorial donations may be made to Save the Children, ASPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Comments

comments