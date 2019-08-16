Wladyslawa Bodzek, formerly of Riverhead, died Aug. 14. She was 95.

She was born Nov. 6, 1923, in Poland.

Ms. Bodzek made a career as a cable assembler at Hazeltine in Riverhead.

She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church and enjoyed having lunch with friends on Sundays after Mass.

Ms. Bodzek is survived by sons Richard of Yaphank and Edward of Riverhead and two grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Monday, Aug. 19, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead followed by a funeral Mass at noon at St. Isidore and interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

