Betty L. McCabe of Eastport, formerly of Riverhead, died Aug. 13 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 81.

Visitors will be received Friday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

