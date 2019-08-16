Earl W. Seymore of Riverhead died Aug. 12. He was 59.

He was born June 1, 1960, to Muriel (Case) and William Seymore in Southampton.

Mr. Seymore worked as a laborer maintaining tennis courts.

He enjoyed racing, basketball and football his family said.

Mr. Seymore was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his fiancee, Doris Goff of Aquebogue; his son, Dearra, of Aquebogue; his mother, Muriel of Middle Island; sisters Sylvia Saunders, Alice Seymore and Charlene Seymore, all of Riverhead, Patricia Browning of Middle Island and Monique Procter of Southampton; and brothers William Seymore Jr. of Middle Island and Reginald Seymore of Riverhead.

Visitors will be received Monday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.