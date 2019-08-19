Photos from the 45th Polish Town Fair in Riverhead

Thousands gathered in downtown Riverhead for a weekend of polka, pierogies and Polish pride.



The Polish Town Civic Association hosted its 45th annal Polish Town Fair Saturday and Sunday. The event featured food, crafts and fun, though there was no Polish wedding this year.

On Saturday, Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo presented the PTCA with a resolution from Gov. Andrew Cuomo proclaiming October 2019 to be Polish-American Heritage Month in the State of New York. He also presented an autographed photo of himself with the Polka King, Jimmy Sturr, taken when Sturr visited Albany.

See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:

