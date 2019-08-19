Photos from the 45th Polish Town Fair in Riverhead

Thousands gathered in downtown Riverhead for a weekend of polka, pierogies and Polish pride.
The Polish Town Civic Association hosted its 45th annal Polish Town Fair Saturday and Sunday. The event featured food, crafts and fun, though there was no Polish wedding this year.
On Saturday, Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo presented the PTCA with a resolution from Gov. Andrew Cuomo proclaiming October 2019 to be Polish-American Heritage Month in the State of New York. He also presented an autographed photo of himself with the Polka King, Jimmy Sturr, taken when Sturr visited Albany.
See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:
Polish heritage pins for sale on Pulaski Street. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
PTCA volunteers selling beer and 2019 Polish Town Street Fair mugs. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
St. Maximillian Kolbe Polish School sells Polish heritage and fair souvenirs. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
A kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwich with the 2019 Polish Town Street Fair souvenir mug filled with Long Ireland beer. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Olya Machen of Old Bethpage enjoys a pickle from the Pickle People. (Elizabeth Wagner photos)
Scenes from the 45th annual Polish Town Street Fair. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Selden’s Christina Anicet and Michael Uresk enjoy beer and kielbasa sandwiches. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Mariusz, Magda, Patrycja, and Bryan Pawelski of Riverhead. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Cherry cheese babka. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Tom Mielnicki of Flanders and Scott Szczepanik II of Riverhead grill up kielbasa and onions. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Riverhead’s Megan Hill and Sarah Nine cuddle 2-year-old Ace, a bulldog/boxer mix available for adoption through Last Chance Animal Rescue. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Mozzarepas. (Elizabeth Wagner)
Fairgoers browse Cool Candles of Nyack. (Elizabeth Wagner)
2013 Miss Polish Town Queen Ashley Yakaboski, owner of Ashley Rose Jewelry, with mother Donna Yakaboski, owner of Red Barn Farm, both of Bating Hollow. (Elizabeth Wagner)
People of all ages dance to Polska Disco by DJ Janusz and J & R Entertainment on the showmobile stage at Pulaski Street School. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
New York State Senator Kenneth LaValle, Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, John Kennedy for Suffolk County Executive, Yvette Aguiar for Supervisor. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Jaraby Thomas, Diane Tucci, Diane Wilhelm, Catherine Kent, Laura Jens-Smith, Kenneth LaValle, Al Krupski, and Pat Snyder. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
New York State Sennator Kenneth LaValle, Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, Polish Town Civic Association’s Robert Gottschalk, and New York State Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo with Governor Cuomo’s resolution declaring October 2019 Polish-American Heritage Month in the State of New York, as well as an autographed photo of Palumbo with Jimmy Sturr, the Polka King. (Elizabeth Wagner)
Eating crepes: Leah Hergott of Smithtown with Yardley, PA’s Grace Sobey, Ben Sobey, and Julia Sobey. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Riverhead native James Mckay of Farmingville leads Central Islip’s Lenox Edwards, Adam Rivera, Dondre Bailey, and Julian Ming on a tour of the Polish Town Fair. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Of VFW Post 2476: Brian Smith of Bating Hollow and June Scott of Riverhead. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Rich Kolodziejski of Riverhead, Mark Buczynski of Riverhead, Joseph Sawicki of Southold, Cathy and Tom Stasiukiewicz of Aquebogue, and Tom Najdzion of Riverhead (RPIC Director) at Riverhead Polish Independence Hall. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Carol Dabovich of Bethpage, Steve Majercak of Clinton, NJ dance to TKO’s polka. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Miss Polish Town 1991, Denice Glover-Balducci of NYC/Montauk, dances with nephew Owen Meredith of Camp Lejeune, NC. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Gabriela Pucilowski of Farmingville sings the Polish National Anthem as St. Maximillian Kolbe Polish School PTA President Renata Klibisz of Riverhead holds the Polish flag. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
