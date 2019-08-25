Southampton Blotter: Five arrests in Flanders, Riverside last week

Southampton Town police arrested John Coffey, 22, of Jamaica, Queens after he was observed smoking a marijuana cigarette in the parking lot of the Budget Host Inn last Saturday night in Riverside.

Mr. Coffey was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, according to police.

• Desiree Scolastico, 42, of Mastic Beach, was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after she was stopped for an expired inspection on Peconic Avenue in Riverside last Thursday around 1 p.m., reports said.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court in September.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested for driving with a suspended license following a minor car accident in Flanders last Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

Samuel Santiago, 59, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, following a police investigation, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverside man for openly rolling marijuana cigarettes in public last Tuesday morning.

Officials said Pedro Yat, 20, was seen rolling the cigarettes near the McDonald’s in Riverside with several others, including a 14 year old male, present.

He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, reports said.

• Southampton police arrested a 22-year-old Riverhead man after he allegedly drove drunk in Northampton last Monday evening.

Alexander Heuer was stopped for a traffic infraction on Old Westhampton Road near Topping Drive around 10:10 p.m. when an officer found he was intoxicated, according to a police report.

Mr. Heuer was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and several vehicle violations, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments