Alexander J. Sydlowski Sr. of Riverhead died Aug. 18. He was 97.

Born March 26, 1922, to Lena and John Sydlowski in Riverhead, he married Edna Schefchick and made a career as a farmer with Sydlowski Farm in Riverhead.

Mr. Sydlowski served as an usher at St. Isidore R.C. Church and enjoyed farming, fishing and gardening.

Predeceased by a brother and six sisters, Mr. Sydlowski is survived by his wife; his children, Sharon (Tom) Anderson of Riverhead, Cheryl (Gene) Wesnofske of Cutchogue and Alex “Buddy” (Dawn), of Riverhead; his brother Stanley, of Riverhead; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Thursday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Hallockville Museum Farm.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments