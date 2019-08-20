Former Riverhead resident Gabriel “Pookie” Jackson II of Georgia died Aug. 14. He was 32.

He was born in East Patchogue Aug. 12, 1987, to JoAlice Hunt and Gabriel Jackson.

Mr. Jackson graduated from Riverhead High School in 2006 and worked as a retail clerk. His family said he enjoyed playing basketball and was nicknamed “Stretch” in high school.

He his survived by his parents; his brother, Tylete Hardin of South Carolina; and his son, Gabriel Jackson III.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

