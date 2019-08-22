Real Estate Transfers: August 22, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 1-7, 2019.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• BK 220 LLC to 3174 Sound Avenue LLC, 3225 Sound Ave (600-12-2-2.1), (V), $153,000

• McCormick, J & M to Batista, Wendell, 35 May Dr (600-79-2-4.18), (R), $547,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Preston, D to 76 Sound Avenue LLC, 76 Sound Ave (600-12-2-1), (R), $500,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development to Gable, Gary, Harvest Pointe, Home 13 (1000-102.1-1-13), (R), $687,740

FLANDERS (11901)

• Cavaluzzi, J to Cocha Barros, Angelica, 184 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-16.1), (R), $285,700

• Gallagher, J to Southampton Housing Authority, 140 Maple Ave (900-145-2-54), (V), $70,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Kubo, K Trust to Thomas, Patrick, 3445 Wickham Ave (1000-107-9-10), (R), $670,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Lewin, H & Saviano, P to S & G 18 Linda Lane East, 18 & 38 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-18.4), (R), $510,000

• NF Development LLC to Demchak, Eileen, 42 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.20), (R), $484,330

• Carter, T to 632 Roanoke LLC, 192 Horton Ave (600-81-3-14), (R), $53,500

• Grivaz, C by Guardian to Paxton, William, 20 Jerome Circle (600-112-1-1.10), (R), $390,000

• MacArthur, J by Referee to State of New York Mortgage, Agency, 271 Howell Ave (600-127-4-44), (R), $281,901

• Padavan, T to US Bank Trust, N.A., 25 Prospect Pl (600-127-5-19), (R), $346,267

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Kraus, L by Custodian to 17 North Midway Road LLC, 17 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-72.12), (V), $430,000

• Harvey Jr, J to Clarke, Stephen, 6 Conrad Rd (700-18-3-24), (R), $1,582,500

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Dunkirk, A by Executor to Cleary, Joseph, 16 Seacove Ct (600-89-2-52.11), (R), $669,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Reilly, T & K by Referee to Bogil, Thomas, 6170 Horton Ln (1000-54-3-17), (R), $380,000

• Castronovo, J & E to AMPM Wesland LLC, 250 Wesland Rd (1000-59-2-20), (R), $500,000

• Britvan, M & M to Waslo, Henry, 540 Longview Ln (1000-88-4-52), (R), $652,500

• Mundy, M & C to Menschel, Marc, 400 Water Terrace (1000-88-6-13.28), (R), $980,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Galante, I & N Trust to Hamilton, Bruce, 2 Cliff Rd (600-27-1-31), (R), $750,000

• Kronin, E to 753 Realty Development Corp, 6 Pond View Blvd (600-30-3-28.1), (R), $250,000

• Marsicano, J & N to Camp, Justin, 32 Faye St (600-33-1-7), (R), $232,500

• Hawkins, J Trust to Rasmussen, Anthony, 18 Plain View Dr (600-49-3-6), (R), $425,000

• Night & Day Properties to Miller, Lane, 11 Elizabeth Dr (600-52-1-14), (R), $410,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

