Update: Teen reported missing is located

Update: Police said the teenager who was reported missing has been located and is unharmed.

Original Story: Riverhead Town police have asked the public to help find a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

Police said Deanna Callison was last seen at the facility, located at 2450 North Wading River Road, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

She was discovered missing around 11 p.m. that evening, officials said.

In a news release, she was described as a white, approximately 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair that is shaved on one side.

Ms. Callison has been reported to be suicidal in the past, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 312.

