Three injuries reported after shooting at apartment complex

Riverhead Town police are investigating a shooting overnight that left three people injured at the River Pointe Apartment complex at 821 E. Main St.

Two men entered an apartment and fired multiple rounds around 1:30 a.m. Friday and police said the incident does not appear to be a random act. At least one victim may have been the intended target.

A 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm and was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. A 46-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the knee. She and the teenager were treated at the scene and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance. The teenager was then moved to Stony Brook.

A third victim, a 29-year-old man, later arrived at PBMC by private vehicle. He suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, police said.

All the injuries are considered serious, but do not appear to be life threatening, police said. Police received multiple 911 calls of a shooting shortly after the unknown men broke into the apartment.

No suspects have been apprehended. Riverhead Capt. Richard Smith said the suspects were dressed in black. No further description was available.

As of noon Friday, police were in the process of trying to interview the victims, but were still awaiting medical clearance to do so, Capt. Smith said.

Two additional people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting and were unharmed, Capt. Smith said. He declined to say whether those people have been interviewed by police.

It’s unclear what type of weapon was used in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

