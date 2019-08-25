The 39th annual Country Fair at Hallockville: Photos

The annual Country Fair drew big crowds to Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead Saturday for an afternoon of old-fashioned, family fun.

The North Fork tradition celebrates the region’s rich folk arts and agricultural heritage with craft demonstrations and more than 50 artisan vendors selling handmade items such as jewelry, jams and jellies, candles, hand knit pieces, and more.

The two-day festival also features live music, children’s activities, the Long Island Potato exhibit and guided museum tours. The demonstrations and displays include rug hooking, basketweaving, quilting, woodcarving, decoy carving and woodworking.

The Hallockville Country Fair is one of the non-profit museum farm’s largest fundraisers of the year. Admission supports education programs, historic restoration, special exhibits and the upkeep of 19 historic buildings on 28 acres of preserved land.

The 39th annual Country Fair continues today Sunday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry is $8 for adults and $5 for children 5-12 years old.

Hallockville Museum Farm is located at 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.

See more photos from the first day of the festival below:

Comments

comments