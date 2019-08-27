Daily Update: Harbor Knoll Bed & Breakfast sues ZBA, Riverhead BID sets budget

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Riverhead Business Improvement District picks leaders, sets budget

Harbor Knoll Bed & Breakfast sues ZBA for denying additional rooms

Nearby boater helps pull two kayakers to safety

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 61.

