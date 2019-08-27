Hurley B. Clinton of Riverhead died Aug. 23 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 77.

He was born July 4, 1942, to Winfir and Napoleon Clinton in Aurora, N.C.

Mr. Clinton graduated from Riverhead High School and made a career as assistant groundskeeper at Fox Hill Country Club.

His family said he enjoyed golf, collecting golf balls and the New York Mets.

Mr. Clinton is survived by his wife, Ann (Johns); his children, Alfreda Stewart of Texas and Franklin Johns of Florida; his brothers, Alonzo and Johnny, of Riverhead and Maco, of North Carolina; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead followed by a service at 11 a.m. and interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Comments

comments