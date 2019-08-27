Crime lab on scene following standoff in Riverhead

A Suffolk County police crime laboratory has arrived on scene at Doris Avenue in Riverhead following a multi-hour standoff Tuesday.

Police were seen escorting a man out of the home in handcuffs shortly after 2:30 p.m. The crime lab arrived on scene about two hours later, at which point officers began putting up crime tape.

Police have not released any information yet and Riverhead police have deferred to Suffolk, who are in charge. The department’s public information office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Neighbors at the scene said they were evacuated around 10 a.m. by Riverhead police. They said they have since seen the homeowner, Robert Brown, outside the home, but have not seen his wife. One neighbor, who declined to provide her name, described Mr. Brown as a “pillar of the community.”

A Suffolk police Emergency Services vehicle pulled up the scene just before 4 p.m. followed by a large Suffolk County Fire Rescue van a few minutes later.

Two armored vehicles were parked in front of the home during the standoff.

Photo caption: Suffolk County Crime Lab at the scene. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Comments

comments