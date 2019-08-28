Celebrating graduation at Pine Tree Day Nursery

A cake with green icing spelled out “Congratulations Graduates 2019” and pictured the smiling students in their gowns.

While late August typically means getting ready to go back to school, the young students at Pine Tree Day Nursery in Riverhead got their moment to celebrate last Friday. The 4-and 5-year-old students celebrated graduation from the preschool before officially starting kindergarten next month.

Pine Tree Day Nursery has operated in Riverhead for 56 years, according to owner Michele Carr, who is going into her 37th year. Her son Ryan Carr is the director.

“The majority of the children come in when they’re under 1 year old and they basically stay until they graduate the pre-kindergarten class,” Ms. Carr said.

She said the preschool aims to give the kids a “strong base for life.” Children from all over the East End attend the preschool, she said, not just from Riverhead.

Photo caption: The graduates were (from left): Arthur Eckles, Noah Cudiny, Gianna Dining, Amina Gonzates, Alisa Arkhypenko, Charlie Lincoln, Jace Louis, Max Kirles and Sadie Amada (Not pictured: Jordan Mason).

