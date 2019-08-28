Daily Update: Shark sighting in Southold, Former Briarcliff school to hit the market

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Brought to you by:

​

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 28:

NEWS

Greenport fishermen surprisingly catches brown shark: video

Flanders man pleads guilty for role in 2018 fatal overdose

SWR hires realtor to facilitate sale or lease of former Briarcliff school

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 79 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a low around 64. There’s a chance of thunderstorms after 9 p.m.

Comments

comments